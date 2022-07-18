There will be cars on more of Main Street, next to the Metro Rail line, car-sharing on the subway line, using more federal and state dollars

Another section of Main Street in Downtown Buffalo is going to be torn up, as part of car-sharing on Main. This is the section from Mohawk to the Seneca One tower. It’s the latest stage of a project which started in 2009 when the section south from Goodell was rehabbed.

Supporters of the project have long argued the Metro Rail wrecked the economy of Downtown by shutting the street for a pedestrian mall. The latest project will raise to $108 the state and federal cash spent on putting cars and railcars on Main, with potentially more to come.

Main Place is the organization which runs a major section of Downtown, including Main Street. Executive Director Michael Schmand says car-sharing has paid off, as the Downtown population has risen to 5,000 and development has replaced decrepit blocks, like the 500 block across from the Hyatt Regency.

“Compared to what that area looked like ten short years ago, every front was vacant. There was nobody living on the block. If you take a look now, you take a look at what Steve Carmina did at Genesee Street. Not only is he a building owner down here, but he lives down here and he has his business down here. That's what Downtowns used to be like.”

Schmand says some development is closer to home for him, like right across Main from his office.

“Tent City was a retail space. It was there forever. But, they did nothing with their upstairs floors. A new owner came in, adaptive reuse. We have five high-end apartments going in. That means more people living on Main Street. The downstairs will be a retail operation. What that is, I don't know.”

There is also work going on along Canalside, where the NFTA is extending the rail line onto South Park down to the old DL&W train station for development on its second floor. That’s to be finished this year.

Schmand says the Brown Administration has been putting money into Downtown, for planning and construction.

“They said they were going to invest in the Entertainment District. They just finished up Chippewa Street. They're moving down Franklin Street and they're taking a look at Court Street and they're working on that right now and if you want to be a 24/7 Downtown, the most important thing people have to be able to walk around their Downtown and that's what the city is creating, very walkable Downtown.”

It’s creating that continuing demand for rental housing and some for-sale housing as those residents create that around the clock, active and safe lifestyle. Schmand says he wants a Target in the neighborhood to meet the demands of residents.

