Just shy of her seventeenth birthday, musician Nora Brown has already played an NPR Tiny Desk concert and she’s due to release her third album “Long Time to Be Gone” at the end of August.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Brown about her spin on banjo classics.

