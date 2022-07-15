The neighborhood looked on yesterday as officials and politicians toured the renovated Tops market on Jefferson, site of a May 145 massacre

Two months after a massacre spread across the parking lot and into the market, Tops market on Jefferson is re-opening today. Yesterday, there was a ceremony, a party and a tour to show off the rehab and the memorial for the ten people killed in the racist massacre.

There is great debate in the neighborhood about repairing and re-opening the market or building a new one, perhaps on a different site. Former Police Officer and activist Cariol Horne was one of those outside the security fence.

“I'm on the fence because this is one place to get fresher foods, not the freshest, but fresher foods. And, there are other supermarkets around but we need more options for fresh food. So, I'm on the fence because older people need it accessible to them.”

That’s been a key issue since Tops closed the store in the wake of the murders. The company ran a shuttle bus service to other markets and many groups handed out food. It’s an issue because many people in an impoverished community don’t have cars and getting to a different market is very difficult. Senior Police Chaplain Rev. James Lewis III says it’s complicated and people are on all sides.

“It's very opinionated and people have very strong views on it. But, when we started doing reconnaissance of this area, there's really no place for Tops to go. These lots across the street and around here are owned by private owners who have been hoarding property for years. And they own this property. It only makes sense that they refurbish this great store and bring it back.”

Residents have been kept going by a variety of efforts, involving a lot of people. One was outside the security fence watching, wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey with the name Kalsu. That was Greg Schwert. Kalsu was a Buffalo Bill killed in combat in Vietnam. Schwert says people need many things, citing constant calls for diapers. He says buying carefully is important.

“I'm always looking for where I can find the deals because I am working on donations. One of my main groups is the Cleveland Bills Backers that have been supporting on this. So, when they are giving the money, I'm looking to try and make it go as far as I can, with whatever is on sale that week.”

Schwert says he became involved after finding out the alleged murderer spent 3 ½ hours driving her from Broome County. That’s the same time Schwert spends driving from his home in Cleveland to visit his sister who lives here in his home town. So far, he’s delivered two tons of supplies.