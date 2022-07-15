It's Superintendent Tonja Williams now, not just Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams, an appointment yesterday by the school board

Breaking from the pattern of recent decades, Buffalo school board members have decided to change Interim Superintendent Tonja Williams to Superintendent Tonja Williams.

The board voted last night to skip the traditional national search and instead promote Williams, a local native, graduate of Buffalo schools and 32-year staff member in those same schools, working her way up.

That brought support from State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, who watched the board meeting on her computer, with a packed Common Council Chamber looking on. Over the years, State Ed and Buffalo schools have had some problems. Rosa and Williams have worked together on some projects.

“During my last several months of working with her, she has been not only an exemplary leader but somebody who is passionate and shows compassion. I mean I've had several conversations with her about making some decisions that we know are very specific and sensitive to the community.”

With a large group of family members watching, from her mother to a grandchild, Williams told the public she’s giving the school system her all.

“People ask me: What do you mean when you say I understand the assignment? That means I give 110% +, every day, every single day. It's not an 8-4. Monday through Friday, I'm in the community and I'm always in my role of caring for our children. I want to ensure that all of our children have a fighting chance to achieve their dreams because I am them and they are me.”

Williams says those long hours are paying off, in such things as school system offices getting out high school assignments for every student and getting after-school programs running. They had been stalled, since September, by school bus problems. She wants schools to support students, to be a bridge over troubled waters.

“Because the waters are choppy and the waters are filled with low expectations, grief, despair, homelessness, poverty, trauma, mental health, fear of success that so many of our children suffer from and anger.”

Many of those students are coming off the chaos of COVID, days at home, days in school and living in a home without web access.