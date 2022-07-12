© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LIVE Jan 6 hearings on-air at WBFO with streaming video here. Coverage from NPR expected at 1 pm

What you need to know about energy usage in Texas as temperatures rise

Published July 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

A dangerous heat wave in Texas continues this week as temperatures reach well over 100 degrees in parts of the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, doesn’t expect rolling blackouts for consumers this week, but we’re only part of the way through the summer. What’s next for energy usage in Texas — and can consumers expect to stay cool?

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Daniel Cohan, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.