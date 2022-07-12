© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE Jan 6 hearings on-air at WBFO with streaming video here. Coverage from NPR expected at 1 pm

Global energy crisis could get worse, head of International Energy Agency warns

Published July 12, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT

The executive director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, says he believes the world’s energy crisis could get worse in the months ahead. Birol made his comments at the Sydney Energy Forum, in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to reflect on the implications of the energy crunch on the global economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.