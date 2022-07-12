© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Buffalo Common Council pushes off a decision on reapportionment after a raucous meeting

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mike Desmond
Published July 13, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT
Activists protest Buffalo Common Council meeting over proposed new district map
Mike Desmond
/
WBFO News
Many activists and community members attend a Buffalo Common Council meeting July 13, 2022. The Council was set to approved its controversial new district map, but instead decided to send it to the Legislation Committee.

In a session that was interrupted several times by chanting protestors, the Buffalo Council decided Tuesday to hold off for another week on what to do about proposed new district boundaries.

The Council's proposed map, reflecting population changes shown in the 2020 Census, will now go before the Legislation Committee on July 19.

Activists have their own map and want it considered, but Council President Darius Pridgen said that can’t happen. He deferred to Assistant Corporation Council Carin Gordon, who said it’s too late because the Reapportionment Commission has expired.

“At this point, the commission has been de-commissioned. They have completed their job and their task," Gordon said. "Without the established duty for the commission to accept new additional maps or plans, at this point, the most the Common Council can do is accept comments and consideration, but no new maps would be accepted because the vehicle for such has expired.”
PXL_20220712_182453867.mp4

The protestors in the audience didn’t like that and finally left the chamber chanting, "Vote them out." That’s a reference to next year’s Council elections in the new districts.

Activist Jolanda Hill said it’s all about political power. She said activists' map will give Black people, who Census data shows make up 35% of the city's population, four districts with strong voting power, while the Council's map will give them only three.

"Clearly, the more districts we have, the more power and control we have over who we elect," she said.

The Council map and the activist’s map, prepared by a local geographer, are very different, right down to the names and locations of some districts.

Pridgen said it’s just the way democracy works.

“I don't count as a horrible day in the chambers, I count it as government," he said. "And anybody who doesn't see that as government, as people being heard, of processes being paused, of looking at the law that we are run by and then, unfortunately, some will agree, some won't agree. But the truth is the truth of the Charter and of the State of New York law.”

Several incumbents probably face Democratic primary election fights in the new districts they will approve by the end of the month and send to Mayor Brown for his action.

Tags

Politics WBFO NewsBuffalo reapportionment Buffalo Common CouncilDarius Pridgen
Mike Desmond
Mike Desmond is one of Western New York’s most experienced reporters, having spent nearly a half-century covering the region for newspapers, television stations and public radio. He has been with WBFO and its predecessor, WNED-AM, since 1988. As a reporter for WBFO, he has covered literally thousands of stories involving education, science, business, the environment and many other issues. Mike has been a long-time theater reviewer for a variety of publications and was formerly a part-time reporter for The New York Times.
See stories by Mike Desmond
Related Content
Load More