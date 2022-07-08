© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What do you say on Sunday?: Pastors reflect on mass shootings

Published July 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
An American flag flies at half-staff near a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
An American flag flies at half-staff near a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, on July 6, 2022 in Highland Park, Illinois. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Feelings are raw in Highland Park after the Fourth of July mass shooting. And people in Buffalo are dealing with the aftermath of the mass murder targeting their community nearly two months ago.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Rev. Charles Walker of Mount Hope Community Church in Buffalo and Rev. Bryan Cones of Trinity Episcopal Church in Highland Park.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.