Buffalo What's Next ? : Read UB's "The Harder We Run" study of Black Buffalo

In 1992, The University at Buffalo studied the state of Black Buffalo in a report that outlined segregation, housing and wealth inequity across the East Side. When the re-visted the numbers 31 years later, they found little change

Racial residential segregation is the linchpin in the system of Black inequality," the 2021 report concludes.

A copy of the study is here, after being a major topic of discussion "Buffalo What's Next?", WBFO's daily discussion on race .

Buffalo What's Next- July 6, 2022 Hear UB's Dr. Henry Louis Taylor with WBFO's Dave Debo

"We like to think about racial residential segregation as some kind of legacy of the past but it's not. And it's not just driven by white people don't like black people. We used to like to think that way.," Taylor said on the WBFO program, created in the wake of the racist Tops Market mass shooting on May 14.

" Racial residential segregation is tied up with with profits, is tied up with wealth production. It's tied up in the very way in which we design and construct our neighborhoods. And let me put it quickly and simply: housing value in the development of neighborhoods, whiteness, and social class exclusivity was embedded in the way in which value was created. The very concept of value as it related to housing and residential areas was based upon race whiteness."