Wimbledon continues with many top players missing

This year, the Wimbledon Tennis Championship has become about who is not there as much as who is playing.

In April, the Lawn Tennis Association, the organization that runs the prestigious tournament, made the decision to ban all tennis players from Russia and Belarus. This action comes as retaliation against the war in Ukraine, including men’s number one Daniil Medvedev.

However, American players seem to be benefiting, with many advancing further than anticipated in the competition. Christopher Clarey, tennis correspondent for The New York Times, who joins us from Wimbledon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.