What did 1997 sound like? These albums have been around for 25 years.

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published June 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
Today, we're listening to some of our favorite music that turns 25 this year, including a landmark release from Radiohead, a seminal song from The Verve, Bob Dylan makes a comeback, Buena Vista Social Club becomes a sensation, and a new festival was woman-powered, thanks to Sarah McLachlan.

In 1997, U2 put out their much-maligned album, Pop, that was a mishap of studio miss-communications and setbacks, while the frontman of The Fugees, Wyclef Jean, released his debut solo album, The Carnival. And a band of anarchists, Chumbawamba, had their first and only hit — that just happened to be a global senstation — "Tubthumping."

Time to enjoy the music — a playlist of songs, all released in 1997:

Stephen Kallao