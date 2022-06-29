© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

White House: 'Every option is on the table' after Supreme Court struck down federal abortion rights

Published June 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Kaiser Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner about how the Biden administration plans to protect abortion rights, including protecting access to abortion-inducing pills and possibly setting up health clinics on federal land near states where abortion is now all but illegal.

