Former Republican Hartman wins Democratic Primary for Erie County Clerk

"It was a big win for Melissa Hartman," said Buffalo News Political Reporter Bob McCarthy in discussing the Democratic Primary for Erie County Clerk.

Hartman, the town of Eden Supervisor, is a former Republican who gained 63 percent of the vote in Tuesday's Primary over incumbent Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns. Kearns is a lifelong Democrat, but he has been carried to victory in the past with the Republican and Conservative Party endorsements. He awaits Hartman on the November ballot.

"There were national issues like abortion that were highlighted in some of the ads in this race," McCarthy said.

"It was an appeal to party identity and an appeal to the fact that the Democratic Party is a champion of abortion rights at a time when the Supreme Court was limiting them."