LIVE COVERAGE: Sudden surprise Jan. 6 hearing today to hear from Mark Meadows aide

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
Pro-Trump insurrectionists gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the Mark Meadows aide who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness for Tuesday's hearing, NPR has confirmed.

The committee announced Monday that it would hold a hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Watch the hearing here starting at 1 p.m.:

The hearing announcement was unexpected; the committee was on brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.