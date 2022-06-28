© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE COVERAGE: The latest Jan. 6 insurrection hearings are on WBFO at 1pm, with live video here

Florida synagogue sues over state abortion restrictions

Published June 28, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
A protester carries a sign as they attend the "Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice" rally at Union Square near the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
A protester carries a sign as they attend the "Jewish Rally for Abortion Justice" rally at Union Square near the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A law takes effect on June 6 in Florida that bans most abortions after 15 weeks.

The ban is being challenged on religious grounds by a Jewish synagogue in Palm Beach County. They say Florida’s law violates the right to freedom of religion and privacy in Florida’s Constitution.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with former Congressmen Rabbi Barry Silver.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.