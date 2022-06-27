New York closes out first of three early voting sessions, preparing for gubernatorial primaries Tuesday

It used to be Election Day, you know, that Tuesday when people would come out and vote. Now, that Tuesday follows early voting, like the nine days which finished Sunday and allowed more than 11,000 people to get out and vote.

The supervisor of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former home town was at the Moose Lodge in Hamburg to vote. Randy Hoak said life is complicated.

“I'm a big fan of early voting. And, as the parent of four kids, weekends it's a lot easier to get away," he said. "So, on Tuesday, Election Day, workday, all kinds of responsibilities with the family, it's just easier to get it done before and then go about my business on Election Day.”

That convenience factor came up with voters, having those early voting days and the regular Election Day to get in and cast a ballot. Evelyn Williams cast her ballot in St. Columba-Brigid Church in the Ellicott District.

“It's so convenient," she said. "I will be working all day Tuesday, from early morning to late night. So, I gotta get it cast. So, today is a good day. And, that's it too. It's the last day, closed before five, so here I am. It's very convenient.”

Phyllis Yarborough also cast her ballot in St. Columba-Brigid.

“I like to get it done early and get it over with," she said. "Something else might be in the aura to happen. So, get out here and get it done.”

For those who wait until that Tuesday, polls open at 6 a.m. and run until 9 p.m.

The big races are the Democratic and Republican fights over who will be on the November ballot for governor. Congressional and State Legislature seats will be on an Aug. 23 primary vote.

