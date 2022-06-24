LIVE COVERAGE From NPR: The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a seismic ruling ending the right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century. Expected near 10:30
The Supreme Court strikes down N.Y. law that restricts concealed carrying of guns
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
The Supreme Court ruling that negates New York's concealed weapons law has divided the state. Some say it will endanger more people, others applaud the court's support of Second Amendment rights.
