50 million Americans are under a heat advisory and they should be cautious
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
Sweltering temperatures and high humidity are hitting a large part of the U.S., affecting about 70% of Americans. Most at risk, the elderly, those with medical conditions and people who work outside.
