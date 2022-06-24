© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE COVERAGE From NPR: The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a seismic ruling ending the right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century. Expected near 10:30

50 million Americans are under a heat advisory and they should be cautious

By Sean Saldana
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

Sweltering temperatures and high humidity are hitting a large part of the U.S., affecting about 70% of Americans. Most at risk, the elderly, those with medical conditions and people who work outside.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sean Saldana
Sean Saldana is a production assistant for Morning Edition.