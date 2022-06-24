© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

4 months since Russia invaded, Ukraine faces a stark contrast

By Steve Inskeep,
Greg Myre
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

European leaders officially made Ukraine a candidate to join the EU. Yet, Ukraine is desperately trying to hold two cities under Russian assault.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
