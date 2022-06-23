LIVE COVERAGE From NPR: The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a seismic ruling ending the right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century. Expected near 10:30
#MeToo founder Tarana Burke on grief
Published June 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with author and activist Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, about the immense amount of grief we’re all feeling.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.