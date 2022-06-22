© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

'Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden' tells the story of sisters divided by China's civil war

Published June 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Brown University professor Zhuqing Li about her new book “Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden,” which tells the story of her two half- aunts, who were separated for three decades when one was stranded on an island that was claimed by China’s Nationalists, while the other remained in mainland China.

"Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden," by Zhuqing Lee. (Courtesy)
"Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden," by Zhuqing Li. (Courtesy)