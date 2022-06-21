© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize medal auctioned for a record

Published June 21, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov says he never expected his Nobel Peace Prize medal to sell for a record. The auction price of more than $103 million will go to Ukrainian children displaced by the war. The editor in chief of one of Russia's last independent newspapers was honored before his paper was forced to close in a crackdown by Vladimir Putin. He'd already promised to give the half million dollars in Nobel Prize money to UNICEF. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.