Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's Nobel Peace Prize medal auctioned for a record

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov says he never expected his Nobel Peace Prize medal to sell for a record. The auction price of more than $103 million will go to Ukrainian children displaced by the war. The editor in chief of one of Russia's last independent newspapers was honored before his paper was forced to close in a crackdown by Vladimir Putin. He'd already promised to give the half million dollars in Nobel Prize money to UNICEF.