New Hampshire distillery makes whiskey from invasive crab species

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A great tradition of cooking is that you use what's available. How else do you suppose that snails became a French luxury food? A distillery in New Hampshire follows that tradition by making use of an invasive species - tiny, green crabs. They're considered a threat to the New England ecosystem. So the distillery says the answer is to eat them. Its new whiskey has a bourbon base steeped with corn, spice and crab. It's MORNING EDITION.