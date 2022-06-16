© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

West Coast port contracts could upend global supply chain

Published June 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

Supply chain snags and overcrowded ports have been a huge issue for the Biden Administration.

Consumer spending may have dipped a bit recently, but global demand remains high during the COVID pandemic. In fact, Bloomberg reports $150 Billion in profits for ocean-freight companies last year alone.

Well, there’s a contract negotiation involving more than 20,000 employees at West Coast ports that could up-end shipments of just about everything Americans use on a daily basis. The current contract expires on July 1.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest from Los Angeles Times business reporter Sam Dean.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

