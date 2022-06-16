Semi-pro athlete for Toledo's Glass City Basketball Club helped save referee's life

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Myles Copeland is a semi-pro athlete for the Toledo Glass City Basketball Club. During Saturday's playoff game, he racked up 2 points, 2 rebounds and a very different kind of assist. You see, Copeland is also a firefighter, so when a referee collapsed, he jumped in to start CPR until the other first responders could show up. The ref's doctors are prescribing heart surgery, which means Copeland quite literally made a lifesaving play. And the bonus - his team ended up winning their playoff game. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.