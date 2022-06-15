© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Some Californians got a temporary reprieve from record high gas prices

Published June 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Some California residents got a reprieve from record high gas prices, if only for a few hours, as a station in Rancho Cordova was charging only $0.69 a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99, but the manager misplaced a decimal point. The mistake cost the station 16,000 bucks and also the manager his job. John Szczecina says the mistake's all on him, and his family has started a crowdfunding campaign to help him make up the difference. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.