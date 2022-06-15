Read the new criminal complaint against accused Tops shooter

Federal prosecutors have lodged 26 firearm and hate crime charges against Payton Gendrun, the 18-year -old accused of killing 10 and injuring three others when he allegedly opened fire on the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue May 14.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with families before meeting the media in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

The US Justice Department outlined the charges in this a criminal complaint against Gendron.

While WBFO has chosen not to give the accused gunman extra fame nor gratuitously name him, in stories about his court proceedings, we have opted to identify him. To not do so would be incomplete journalism, and people of color have suggested that anonymity could provide cover to racism that ought to be otherwise exposed and discussed.