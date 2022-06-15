© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Read the new criminal complaint against accused Tops shooter

WBFO-FM 88.7
Published June 15, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT
gendron AP photo.jpeg
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
/
Peyton Gendron, 18, is led into court for a hearing in Buffalo on May 19, 2022

Federal prosecutors have lodged 26 firearm and hate crime charges against Payton Gendrun, the 18-year -old accused of killing 10 and injuring three others when he allegedly opened fire on the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue May 14.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with families before meeting the media in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

The US Justice Department outlined the charges in this a criminal complaint against Gendron.

Gendron Payton Complaint by WBFO on Scribd

While WBFO has chosen not to give the accused gunman extra fame nor gratuitously name him, in stories about his court proceedings, we have opted to identify him. To not do so would be incomplete journalism, and people of color have suggested that anonymity could provide cover to racism that ought to be otherwise exposed and discussed.