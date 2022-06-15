© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Microsoft is retiring its once-dominant browser Internet Explorer

Published June 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If there's one constant in the tech world, it's change. This morning, Microsoft is officially retiring its old web interface. Internet Explorer has served us for 27 years, but that iconic blue E and bright yellow swoosh are going away. Resources and tech support will go to Microsoft Edge, an internet portal the company calls new and improved, and the browser that some called Internet Exploder will go the way of Netscape and Ask Jeeves. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.