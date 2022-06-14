© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A New Zealand cricket player made a big splash in a match against England

Published June 14, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A New Zealand cricket player made a big splash in a match against England. Listen as batsman Daryl Mitchell sends the ball flying into the stands.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Conviction in the shot, slapping it straight into somebody's pint glass.

MARTIN: What? The ball landed in a fan's beer cup. TV footage shows the suds exploding all over the woman and those around her. No worries, though. New Zealand reportedly bought the fan another round. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.