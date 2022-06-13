Snoop Dogg gives his full-time blunt roller a raise due to inflation

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A. Martinez. The price of everything is going up - gas, groceries and, if you're Snoop Dogg, the salary of your personal blunt roller, too. Yeah, Snoop was paying someone 50 grand a couple years ago. But he says inflation called for a raise, and that's on top of all-expenses-paid travel with the D-O-double G. Listen, Snoop. We can't roll weed for you, but if you're looking for news, public radio is here for free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.