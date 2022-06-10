A Colorado town wants to change its name to 'Kush'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Colorado is known for mountains, plains, resorts and gold. In an 1800s gold rush, prospectors took land from the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and founded Denver. Now the map could change again, thanks to a different sort of rush. The state was a pioneer of legal marijuana. The town of Moffat is home to 70 marijuana-based businesses and is considering a name change to Kush. Even the mayor favors renaming the town after that variety of cannabis.

