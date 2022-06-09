Kindergartners in New Jersey raise orphaned turtles

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kindergartners along the Jersey Shore have been raising tiny, orphaned turtles. The kids named them and drew pictures. They even baked and sold cookies to raise money for turtle conservation. It's part of a program that has rescued and returned thousands of turtles to the New Jersey wetlands. And yesterday morning, a class in Stone Harbor released 17 diamondback terrapins into the wild. The shells are hard, but they soften your heart. It's MORNING EDITION.