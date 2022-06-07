Larkinville mural highlights the 'Agents of Change' working to create a better Buffalo

A new public-art mural has emerged in the heart of Larkinville. As part of the "Agents of Change" project, students from Lafayette International High School have wheat pasted portraits of Buffalo entrepreneurs to the west wall of a building at the corner of Carroll and Griffin Streets.

It's the second year for "Agents of Change," a capstone project for Lafayette students, says ELA teacher Dana Kemp. A smaller mural was installed last year in Buffalo's Five Points neighborhood. Students nominated business owners and entrepreneurs who are creating a better community.

"There will be an online book, QR codes, wonderful things so anyone who visits this area will have an opportunity to touch base with those businesses, support them," Kemp said.

"So, it really works in a nice circle."

There's also a literary component to project. "We read Malcolm X. We look at the focus of small businesses and in his economy and his community, and what led him to be such a leader that he was," Kemp said.

Executing the mural is Buffalo artist Max Collins. Working with 80 students, they are positing nearly 150 panels into pyramid shapes on the wall.

"What's really fun about this process because the materials are so simple is that you don't really need much of an art background to participate," Collins said.

Just Buffalo Literary Center's Civil Writes Project and Torn Space Theater are collaborating with Lafayette International High School on the mural project.