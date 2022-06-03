© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Freewater,' author Amina Luqman-Dawson uses fiction to illuminate a little-known part of Black h

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT

Find a book excerpt from “Freewater” here.

We revisit Celeste Headlee’s conversation with Amina Luqman-Dawson about “Freewater,” her book for young adults.

The novel is a fictional account of a society founded by runaway slaves in the Great Dismal Swamp, which stretches between parts of Virginia and North Carolina. It originally aired in February.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.