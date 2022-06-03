© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Ballpark vendors are serving up wilder fare. How about a Buffalo Wing shake?

Published June 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You can still get hot dogs and peanuts at the ballpark, but vendors are also serving up wilder fare. That's true at the University of Miami's home stadium, where your milkshake dreams - or maybe your nightmares - can come true this weekend. How about a buffalo wing shake? It's a vanilla milkshake loaded with chunks of spicy chicken, celery, carrots and hot sauce. And you get to choose to have your milkshake special topped with ranch or blue cheese. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.