© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers have identified the world's largest underwater plant

Published June 2, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Researchers have identified the world's largest plant underwater, covering almost 80 square miles off the coast of Western Australia. According to scientists, what looks like a massive meadow of sea grass is actually a single seedling that's been cloning itself over and over. One researcher calls it bizarre to see a plant in one end of the bay and find the same plant a hundred kilometers away. It's been thriving that way for 4,000 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.