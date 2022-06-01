© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Fruit Belt leaders call for investment in neighborhood food store

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published June 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
An artist rendering of the proposed African Heritage Food Co-op on Carlton Street.
Jay Moran
/
WBFO News
An artist rendering offers a look at plans for a Carlton Street location of the African Heritage Food Co-op.

The closing of the Jefferson Avenue Tops Market since the May 14 mass shooting that killed 10 people has exacerbated the longstanding problem of food insecurity on Buffalo's East Side. The situation has generated conversation on the issue and how to solve it.

"The solutions are already here," said Alexander Wright, co-founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op Tuesday in front of 238 Carlton St. The historic location in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood is the prospective home for a flagship store for the Co-op.

"What the community wants is here. We have a building, we have the drive, we have the architects, we have the environmental studies, we have the renderings," said Wright.

What the plan lacks right now is funding. Wright estimates the renovation cost at $3 million.

Instead of just one moderately-sized grocery store on Buffalo's East Side, Wright argues each neighborhood would be better served by its own grocer that provides fresh foods and produce. He said the Fruit Belt, with its legacy of neighborhood and community, is an ideal location for a food store within walking distance of many residents.

"This is a beacon of self sufficiency," Wright said. "This is something that's going to keep itself going perpetually. These are the answers."

Tags

Local WBFO NewsBuffalo Supermarket ShootingFruit Belt neighborhoodAfrican Heritage Food Co-opAlexander Wright
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.
See stories by Jay Moran