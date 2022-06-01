Former Republican senator explains his vote for the '94 assault weapons ban

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week is prompting a familiar call for a federal ban on assault weapons. There was such a measure enacted in 1994, though it expired 10 years later.

That ban passed Congress with bipartisan support, including eight Republican votes in the Senate.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former Colorado Republican Sen. Hank Brown, who voted for the ban.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

