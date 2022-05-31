© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.K. Prime Minister Johnson reportedly will bring back imperial measurements

Published May 31, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The queen of England is approaching her platinum jubilee, and to coincide with her 70 years on the throne, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly will bring back imperial measurements - that is, pounds and ounces - just like in the U.S. The U.K. uses a highly regulated mix of both imperial and metric measurements. And if the Mirror's report pans out, businesses could be relieved of at least some of those rules, perhaps taking the weight off their shoulders. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.