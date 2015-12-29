© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

DJ Earworm's Year-End Mashup Hits A Nostalgic Groove

Published December 29, 2015 at 2:00 AM EST

All year long, DJ Earworm files away little pieces of the year's biggest songs. Since 2007, he's taken those pieces and stitched them together to compose an annual mashup he calls "United State Of Pop."

For 2015's mashup, Big Sean raps over the lush background of Ellie Goulding's "Love Me Like You Do," and the flute from Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and the synth from Silento's "Watch Me" meet the sigh from Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams."

"I knew I needed to get the vibe that was a lot more emotional than it was a few years ago," DJ Earworm (born Jordan Roseman) says. "There's a lot of nostalgia going on. So a lot of the dance grooves, while they're still upbeat, they're kind of retro, like Maroon 5's 'Sugar' or The Weeknd's 'I Can't Feel My Face.' They both have this very comfortable groove you feel like you've heard a long time ago."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

